TY Spongebob Plush 20cm

A realistic soft toy perfect for playing scenes from the show or creating your own stories. Its size and super soft material makes this plush toy perfect as a cuddly toy for sleep, sure to entertain and delight Spongebob lovers young and old. Whether you are a collector of all things Spongebob or a super fan looking to add to their soft toy collection then this plush is for you. Take your spongebob characters on any adventure or playtime, wherever you go! Please note: Colours and designs may vary, only one supplied.