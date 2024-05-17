Marvel I Am Groot 30cm Plush (One at Random)

Embrace the magic of Marvel with the Marvel - I AM GROOT Groot Plush! This adorable Groot plush brings the beloved character from "Guardians of the Galaxy" to life with its lovable charm. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Marvel - I AM GROOT Groot Plush is a must-have for Marvel enthusiasts and plush toy lovers of all ages. Whether you're a die-hard fan of "Guardians of the Galaxy" or searching for a special gift, this Groot plush is sure to delight and captivate. Bring home the magic of Marvel with this whimsical plush - a perfect addition to your collection or a cherished gift for any Groot fan! Various styles available, one style supplied at random.