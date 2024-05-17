Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Models
image 1 of Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Modelsimage 2 of Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Modelsimage 3 of Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Modelsimage 4 of Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Modelsimage 5 of Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Models

Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Models

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Engino Inventor Mechanics Beach Buggy With 5 Bonus Models
Embark on the ultimate adventure with the INVENTOR MECHANICS Beach Buggy an exhilarating construction set crafted to spark creativity and innovation. From the esteemed INVENTOR MECHANICS series, this set employs a thematic approach that nurtures imagination and learning through play.Stand out with the dynamic main model, complemented by a library of patent pending components. Discover high precision wheels, ingenious mechanisms, and snap fit curved surfaces. These elements not only enhance aesthetics but also elevate the technical aspects of the play experience. Watch as your child immerses themselves in mechanics, engineering, and problem solving.Tailored for diverse age groups, the INVENTOR MECHANICS series caters to every young enthusiast. Smaller sets, ideal for 7 year olds, establish the foundation for hands on learning. As children mature, they can embrace more intricate challenges with larger sets, some even equipped with a geared motor for added thrill.For those aspiring to innovation, the top-tier sets introduce cutting-edge features robotics technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and software control. This fusion of education and entertainment empowers your child to explore technology and engineering in an interactive, fun manner.Unlock a world of creativity, learning, and adventure with the INVENTOR MECHANICS Beach Buggy. Ignite curiosity, fuel imagination, and set forth on an inspiring journey.
Bluetooth connectivityhigh precision wheels

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here