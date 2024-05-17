Marketplace.
Engino Creative Builder 15 Models Multimodel set

Engino Creative Builder 15 Models Multimodel set
Introducing the CREATIVE BUILDER 15 Models Multimodel set engineering toy, designed for ages 6 and up, to ignite boundless creativity. This innovative kit offers a gateway into the world of STEM, nurturing young minds through hands on building.A modern evolution of the acclaimed 2017 INVENTOR line. This release encapsulates the essence of ENGINOs excellence: swift and effortless assembly of numerous models. The beloved classic building system takes center stage, catering perfectly to 6 year olds, bridging the gap between Qboidz and Mechanics collections.At the core of this series lies the development of ingenuity, spanning from a 10 model starter kit to an astonishing 120 model extravaganza. Sets boasting 30 models or more feature the brand new ENGINO 2 speed motor, injecting life into creations, from speedy cars to towering cranes, captivating dinosaurs to soaring helicopters. Imagination stands as the sole frontier where the childs creativity truly takes flight.Unlock limitless possibilities with the CREATIVE BUILDER Multimodel series, a springboard for young builders to explore, create, and innovate.
15 ModelsInnovative kitEngineering toy

