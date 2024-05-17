Engino STEM MECHANICS: Cams and Cranks

Learn how you can transmit power using cams and cranks and how they can be used to convert reciprocal to linear motion. Discover how these mechanisms are crucial elements of many machines even though they are not considered as Simple Machines. Build 8 working models of cams and cranks such as a fishing crane, an oil pump, a moving figure, a moving bridge, a sewing machine and a flying eagle. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands-on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge Suits ages 9 years plus.