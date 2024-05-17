Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel set
image 1 of Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel setimage 2 of Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel setimage 3 of Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel setimage 4 of Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel setimage 5 of Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel set

Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.99

£12.99/each

Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel set
Elevate your childs creative journey with the incredible CREATIVE BUILDER 10 MODELS MULTIMODEL SET. Tailored for ages 6 and above, this innovative engineering toy takes playtime to a whole new dimension. Unleash their imagination through the world of STEM, all while having a blast with hands on building experiences.The CREATIVE BUILDER 10 MODELS MULTIMODEL SET is part of the next generation INVENTOR series, an evolution of the popular 2017 INVENTOR line. Featuring ENGINOs signature rapid assembly system, it empowers young builders to construct a wide range of models effortlessly. Designed with 6 year-olds in mind, it serves as a bridge between the Qboidz and Mechanics collections, fostering creativity every step of the way.From its foundation as a 10 model starter kit, this series extends up to a whopping 120 models, allowing your child's creativity to flourish without bounds. Engaging activities come to life with the inclusion of ENGINOs cutting edge 2 speed motor in sets containing 30 models and more. From mesmerizing cars and cranes to captivating dinosaurs and helicopters, the possibilities are as vast as your child's imagination.
10 model starter kitImagination through the world of STEMEngineering toy

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here