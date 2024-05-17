Engino Creative Builder 10 models multimodel set

Elevate your childs creative journey with the incredible CREATIVE BUILDER 10 MODELS MULTIMODEL SET. Tailored for ages 6 and above, this innovative engineering toy takes playtime to a whole new dimension. Unleash their imagination through the world of STEM, all while having a blast with hands on building experiences. The CREATIVE BUILDER 10 MODELS MULTIMODEL SET is part of the next generation INVENTOR series, an evolution of the popular 2017 INVENTOR line. Featuring ENGINOs signature rapid assembly system, it empowers young builders to construct a wide range of models effortlessly. Designed with 6 year-olds in mind, it serves as a bridge between the Qboidz and Mechanics collections, fostering creativity every step of the way. From its foundation as a 10 model starter kit, this series extends up to a whopping 120 models, allowing your child's creativity to flourish without bounds. Engaging activities come to life with the inclusion of ENGINOs cutting edge 2 speed motor in sets containing 30 models and more. From mesmerizing cars and cranes to captivating dinosaurs and helicopters, the possibilities are as vast as your child's imagination.