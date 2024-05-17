Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridge
image 1 of Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridgeimage 2 of Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridgeimage 3 of Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridgeimage 4 of Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridgeimage 5 of Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridge

Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridge

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£69.99

£69.99/each

Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridge
The Architecture set demonstrates the ability to build huge Engino models of impressive size and style. Children can discover different types of structures and build two models of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Eiffel Tower. The set is completed with the option of building 9 smaller size models including a cable stayed bridge, suspension bridge, arch bridge, truss bridge and house from printed instructions booklet and online. The hands-on activity book contains all that students need to know about technological advancements in architecture, with theory and exciting experiments and quizzes with their solutions. Suits ages 9 years plus.
Build a model of the Sydney Harbour BridgeYou can also build model of the Eiffel TowerSuits ages 9 years plus

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here