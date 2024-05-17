Engino STEM Architecture Set Eiffel Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridge

The Architecture set demonstrates the ability to build huge Engino models of impressive size and style. Children can discover different types of structures and build two models of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Eiffel Tower. The set is completed with the option of building 9 smaller size models including a cable stayed bridge, suspension bridge, arch bridge, truss bridge and house from printed instructions booklet and online. The hands-on activity book contains all that students need to know about technological advancements in architecture, with theory and exciting experiments and quizzes with their solutions. Suits ages 9 years plus.