Engino Qboidz Alligator With 5 Bonus Models

Engino Qboidz Alligator is a building block set that lets you build an alligator model with colourful blocks, as well as 5 bonus models. With its bright colours and easy to use blocks, this set provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn about building and creativity. The new Qboidz system combines the award-winning snap fit connectivity of Engino system with the effortless building feature of stackable blocks. The system encourages preschool children to develop their cognitive, social, and motor skills through fun and creative play. The Qboidz development is based on the latest pedagogical principles of STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, aiming to provide both girls and boys with the necessary experience, skills, and knowledge to cope with the technological advancements of the future. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Based on the latest pedagogical principles of STEMBuild an alligator and 5 other modelsSuits ages 3 years plus

