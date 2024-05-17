Engino STEM MECHANICS Wheels, axles and Inclined planes

Embark on a journey into the world of physics with the STEM MECHANICS Wheels, Axles and Inclined Planes set by Engino. This captivating kit delves into the principles of motion through interactive projects. From building machines with wheels and axles to understanding inclined planes, each project enhances scientific curiosity and critical thinking skills. Equip your child with a deeper understanding of physics through this educational and engaging set. Experience the wonders of motion with the STEM MECHANICS Wheels, Axles and Inclined Planes set. Discover the power of friction in effortlessly moving objects and grasp the contrasts between large and small tires. Uncover the ingenious applications of inclined planes for lifting heavy loads, including the versatile wedge used in everyday scenarios. Craft 14 operational models, such as a launch platform, a doorknob fitted door, a functional well, an airport staircase, an experimental ramp, and a practical splitting wedge. Both online and booklet-based instructions guarantee easy assembly. The booklet delves into scientific principles with clarity, incorporating hands on experiments for immersive learning. Challenge your newly acquired knowledge with a Quiz section. Immerse yourself in hands on exploration.