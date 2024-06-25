Engino STEAM Labs How Inertia Works

The new STEAM LABS toy book series has been developed based on the latest pedagogical trend that incorporates Arts within the STEM wording. Even though art is an inherent part of the engineering design process, A puts emphasis on one of the highest brain functions of human beings, that of inspirational creativity. Inspiration has been the driving force behind all humanitys masterworks, either inventions, architecture, music, painting or literature. STEAM LABS toy book series innovate further by bundling the toy with the Theory and Activity book on the outside of the box, shrink wrapped together. Each set includes sheets of paper with pre defined sketches which kids can paint, cut and attach on their models. The books explain the theory about the subject and include smart experimental activities that relate to each theme. These books come with our free Augmented Reality app that makes content much more engaging and entertaining. Suits ages 8 years plus.