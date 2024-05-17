Marketplace.
Engino STEM STRUCTURES Buildings and Bridges

Learn all about buildings and how they literally support our lives. Experiment with different types of bridges and find out how their architecture design provides massive weight support. Discover all the types of forces applied and how engineers manage to reduce their effects. Build 9 working models such as a house, a pyramid and various types of bridges: beam, arch, truss, cable stayed and suspension bridge. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands-on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Suits ages 9 years plus.
