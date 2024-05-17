Engino STEM PALEONTOLOGY Learning about Dinosaurs

Learn all about the dinosaurs and how they lived in the prehistoric era on Earth. Build 5 motorized dinosaur models such as a brontosaurus, a stegosaurus, a triceratops, a pterodactyl and an ankylosaurus and bring the to motion. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not supplied. Suits ages 9 years plus.