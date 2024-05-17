Marketplace.
Engino STEM Amusement Park Set London Eye and Ferris Wheel

Engino STEM Amusement Park Set London Eye and Ferris Wheel
The Architecture set demonstrates the ability of to build huge Engino models of impressive size and style. Children can discover different types of structures and build two oversized models of the London Eye and a Merry Go Round. This set includes one geared motor to power four large scale models of amusement park rides (requires 2 x AAA batteries not supplied), a Ferris wheel, London Eye, merry go round and booster ride. Additionally, you can experiment with gears by building four smaller models such as a gearbox, an experimental crane, a carousel and a planetarium. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklet included. The booklet provides detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporates innovative experimental activities for hands-on learning. A Quiz section is also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Suits ages 9 years plus.
You can build a model of a Ferris WheelYou can also build model of a Merry Go RoundSuits ages 9 years plus

