Engino INVENTOR MECHANICS Space shuttle with 5 bonus models

Engino INVENTOR MECHANICS Space shuttle with 5 bonus models
Introducing the remarkable INVENTOR MECHANICS Space Shuttle with 5 bonus models to ignite young minds. This innovative series boasts a thematic approach, offering endless multi model possibilities that captivate and educate young builders. Embark on an intergalactic journey with the stunning main model, a meticulously detailed space shuttle that sparks curiosity from the very first glance. But that's not all this set invites explorers to create an astonishing array of 5 distinct models, each a masterpiece of imagination and engineering.At the heart of this experience lies the ground-breaking ENGINO system, now enhanced with a treasure trove of patent-pending components. Imagine sleek, high precision wheels, ingenious mechanisms, and seamless snap fit curved surfaces that effortlessly come together, elevating both form and function.Step into the shoes of a young engineer and follow the clear, printed instructions provided. For those who crave even more guidance, a convenient app brimming with instructions and inspiration awaits, ensuring every young builders journey is smooth and rewarding. Designed to captivate young minds aged 9 years and above, this series is thoughtfully tailored to various skill levels. Beginners and experts alike will find joy in the assembly of INVENTOR MECHANICS Space Shuttle with 5 bonus models.
5 bonus modelsConvenient app brimming with instructionsHigh precision wheels

