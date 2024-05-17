Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus models

Introducing the extraordinary INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme Bike, accompanied by a thrilling bonus of 10 additional models. This remarkable kit has been designed to captivate young minds and ignite their creativity. An exhilarating experience tailored for kids aged 9 and above. The INVENTOR MOTORIZED series represents the epitome of innovation, engineering excellence, and limitless entertainment. Featuring a thematic approach and versatile multi model capabilities. Crafted with utmost precision, the INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme Bike set showcases a range of components that not only enhance its visual appeal but also amplify its technical prowess. From high precision wheels to ingenious mechanisms and snap fit curved surfaces, each element has been thoughtfully designed to awaken imagination and nurture hands on learning. Inside this kit, an impressive main model awaits. But the journey doesn't end there explore 10 bonus models within the set. With opportunities to construct, reconstruct, and innovate, this kit promises boundless hours of immersive playtime.