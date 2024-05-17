Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus models
image 1 of Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus modelsimage 2 of Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus modelsimage 3 of Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus modelsimage 4 of Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus modelsimage 5 of Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus models

Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus models

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£44.99

£44.99/each

Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme bike with 10 bonus models
Introducing the extraordinary INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme Bike, accompanied by a thrilling bonus of 10 additional models. This remarkable kit has been designed to captivate young minds and ignite their creativity. An exhilarating experience tailored for kids aged 9 and above. The INVENTOR MOTORIZED series represents the epitome of innovation, engineering excellence, and limitless entertainment. Featuring a thematic approach and versatile multi model capabilities. Crafted with utmost precision, the INVENTOR MOTORIZED 4 Wheeled Extreme Bike set showcases a range of components that not only enhance its visual appeal but also amplify its technical prowess. From high precision wheels to ingenious mechanisms and snap fit curved surfaces, each element has been thoughtfully designed to awaken imagination and nurture hands on learning. Inside this kit, an impressive main model awaits. But the journey doesn't end there explore 10 bonus models within the set. With opportunities to construct, reconstruct, and innovate, this kit promises boundless hours of immersive playtime.
10 bonus modelsconstruct, reconstruct, and innovate

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here