24 Funky Pencils And Eraser Toppers

Little ones will love writing and drawing with this set of 24 funky pencils and erasers by Grafix. Each pencil is printed with a fun design and comes with an eraser topper. There's a fruity strawberry pencil with a strawberry topper, a cute turtle pencil with a turtle topper, and a red and white spotted pencil with a ladybird topper and so much more.Box measures: 25 x 45 x 1.5cmSafety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

