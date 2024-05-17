Engino INVENTOR MOTORIZED Double blade helicopter with 10 bonus models

Introducing the innovative INVENTOR MOTORIZED Double blade Helicopter the ultimate toy to ignite your childs creativity and learning. Crafted for young minds aged 9 and up, this captivating kit offers not just one, but ten bonus models that guarantee hours of educational fun. With a cutting edge design and versatile components, the INVENTOR MOTORIZED series takes playtime to the next level. It's not just a toy, it's a hands on learning experience that stimulates imagination and critical thinking. The package includes patent pending elements like high precision wheels, snap fit curved surfaces, and ingenious mechanisms that showcase both aesthetics and technical prowess. Watch as your childs eyes light up when they assemble the main model a double blade helicopter that boasts impressive detailing and functionality. The set comes alive with the addition of a geared motor, providing a thrilling introduction to basic engineering concepts. Plus, the magic doesn't stop there; with ten additional models to explore, the possibilities are limitless. Parents, you will be pleased to know that the INVENTOR MOTORIZED series is crafted with your childs development in mind. As they engage in hands on building, theyll enhance their problem solving skills, spatial awareness, and fine motor abilities. The series also grows with them, offering more complex challenges and even introducing them to the world of robotics and software control in advanced sets. Experience the joy of learning through play with the INVENTOR MOTORIZED Double-blade Helicopter and its array of bonus models. Fuel your childs curiosity today and unlock a world of exploration.