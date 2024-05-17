Marketplace.
Engino STEAM Labs Learning About Aircrafts

This new range titled STEAM Labs Junior has been developed for preschool children, both boys and girls. The aim is to teach children about core skills. The series covers 4 different topics that resonate with children of this age. The products are positioned as toy books by bundling the box with the book and shrink wrapping together. With the help of an adult, preschool children can learn interesting facts about each theme, while also building their model following the step by step instructions. More activities come next, such as colouring pictures, connecting dots and tracing numbers or letters of the alphabet. Additional activities are included that help kids learn about shapes, colours and maths. These books come with our free Augmented Reality app that makes content much more engaging and entertaining. Suits ages 3 years plus.
Build 5 aircrafts with the colourful bricksComes with a story book with facts and activitiesSuits ages 3 years plus

