Engino STEM Simple Machines
These mechanisms offer a mechanical advantage and are crucial elements of many machines and devices. They are designed to multiply or reduce force, increase or decrease speed and convert one type of motion to another. Build 60 working models that cover the subjects of levers, the wedge, the wheel and axle, the screw, the inclined plane, the pulley, as well as the more advanced gears and linkages. You can find easy to follow building instructions for all models either online or in the booklets included. These comprehensive booklets provide detailed explanations of the different scientific principles applied and incorporate innovative experimental activities for hands on learning. Quiz sections for each chapter are also available to challenge your newly acquired knowledge. Suits ages 9 years plus.
Discover STEM and build 60 simple machinesComes with a booklet with quizzesSuits ages 9 years plus

