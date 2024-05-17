Marketplace.
image 1 of Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkages
image 1 of Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkagesimage 2 of Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkagesimage 3 of Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkagesimage 4 of Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkagesimage 5 of Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkages

Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkages

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Engino STEM Mechanics Levers and Linkages
Experience the magic of engineering with the STEM MECHANICS Levers and Linkages kit. Ignite your childs curiosity and creativity as they explore the world of levers and linkages. This hands on kit is designed to introduce young minds to the principles of mechanics in an engaging and interactive way. Crafted for budding engineers and problem solvers, this kit offers endless opportunities for learning and play. As they build intricate structures and experiment with levers, your child will develop critical thinking skills and a deep understanding of how things work. Watch as they proudly bring their creations to life, all while learning about balance, motion, and cause and effect relationships.With high quality components and step by step instructions, the STEM MECHANICS Levers and Linkages kit ensures a seamless building experience. Spark your childs passion for science and engineering today and set them on a path of discovery with this captivating kit.
Principles of mechanicsBudding engineers and problem solversScience and engineering

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here