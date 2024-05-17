Outsunny 2100W Electric Patio Heater Garden Ceiling Halogen Light

The Outdoor Electric Heater from Outsunny is an ideal solution to add both warmth and lights when in cold evenings and be able to enjoy your outdoor activities. Energy-saving halogen heating performs well while the protective structure ensures reliable safety in use. Made from steel with a grill protector, heater for gazebo is ideal to use indoors or outdoors with IP24 rating. Using a vintage pendant style design it is an attractive yet practical patio heater.