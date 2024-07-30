Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table with 50,000 BTU Burner, Cover, Glass Beads

A place to keep warm AND somewhere to dine from outdoors - this Outsunny fire pit table. Use the 40,000 BTU burner to create a clean-burning flame - the amount of ash is low. The glass beads help retain warmth, whilst adding elegance. The glass case shields the open flame for safety. Protective cover included.