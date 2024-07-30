Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Rain Cover, 40000 BTU

Enjoy garden ambience all year round with this Outsunny fire pit table. Made from metal for durability and a sleek look, it features an inner compartment to safely hold a gas propane tank. The garden furniture with 50000 BTU burner means enjoying a flame without worrying about messy ashes. Whether on a porch, patio, or garden, our gas fire pit table is an excellent addition to your home.