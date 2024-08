Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beads

Enjoy the ultimate garden ambience all-year-round with this Outsunny fire pit table. The rattan design is stylish, with an inner compartment to hold the propane tank safely. The garden furniture with fire pit of 40000 BTU burner means you can enjoy a flame without worrying about messy ashes. Whether it's on a porch, patio, or in your garden, our gas fire pit table is a great addition to your home.