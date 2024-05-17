Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover

Gather round day and night. This fire pit BBQ from Outsunny not only keeps you warm in cooler climes, but it can also be used to grill food deliciously. A modern square shape, it's made from steel for strength and features a heat-resistant bowl which can handle temperatures up to 500 Degree. The included mesh lid helps prevent sparks and embers flying out so you don't get hurt. Also comes with a poker to safely move logs and food etc. Our garden fire pits are great for BBQs and outdoor gatherings.