Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover
image 1 of Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 2 of Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 3 of Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 4 of Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Coverimage 5 of Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover

Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£96.99

£96.99/each

Outsunny 76cm Square Garden Fire Pit Square Table with Poker Mesh Cover
Gather round day and night. This fire pit BBQ from Outsunny not only keeps you warm in cooler climes, but it can also be used to grill food deliciously. A modern square shape, it's made from steel for strength and features a heat-resistant bowl which can handle temperatures up to 500 Degree. The included mesh lid helps prevent sparks and embers flying out so you don't get hurt. Also comes with a poker to safely move logs and food etc. Our garden fire pits are great for BBQs and outdoor gatherings.
Beautiful and rusticA sturdy structure can withstand a high temperatureLarge base to avoid ground contact

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here