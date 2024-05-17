Outsunny Pop Up Gazebo Height Adjustable Canopy Tent with Carrying Bag

Party pop-ups in an instant. This quick and easy Outsunny gazebo creates an outdoor shelter in an instant. A steel frame for a strong core can be set to three heights choose the height suitable for your party requirements. It comes with net curtain walls to create an open or closed place, with middle zip fastenings to enter and leave easily. 4 guy ropes, 8 ground stakes and a carry bag included.