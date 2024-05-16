Teamson Home Mercer Mid Century Modern Bathroom Linen Tower Storage with Two Doors, Gray

Upgrade your bathroom storage while adding mid-century and modern decor with the Teamson Home Mercer wooden bathroom linen tower high storage floor cabinet. This decorative bathroom cabinet features a grey finish with two doors and brass handles for an elevated and stylish addition to your space.

The two interior adjustable shelves provide storage for extra towels, bed linens, blankets, toiletries, and more to keep your home tidy. Constructed from durable engineered wood, this floor high cabinet is built to provide you with long-lasting organisation.

Easy, step-by-step instructions and all of the hardware needed for installation are included for quick assembly. Purchase this stylish cabinet alone or with other items from the Mercer bathroom storage furniture collection for a cohesive, updated look.

Teamson Home products have travelled the globe to focus on giving their consumers, the best quality and design for their bathroom decor.