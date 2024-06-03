Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Wall Cabinet 2 Doors White

Are you still worried that your bathroom is full of clutter? You will no longer see any clutter by putting away essentials and adding this wall mounted cabinet to your bathroom without sacrificing prime space on your floor. Ideal for any size bathroom. This functional storage cabinet is made from manufactured wood in a spotless white colour which helps this simple design blend in with any existing furniture. Ideal for any size bathroom.