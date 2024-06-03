Teamson Home Wooden Bathroom Furniture Floor Cabinet Grey

Teamson Home's Mercer Two-Door Freestanding Floor Cabinet features a sleek, grey finish and light brass pull handles for a dash of mid-century modern style in your home. This Shaker-style cabinet includes a top storage drawer for easy access and an adjustable interior shelf to customize storage. This versatile and sturdy storage cabinet is a decorative addition to your home's decor and has magnetic latches that operate silently, eliminating clicking or slamming noises.