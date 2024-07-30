Outsunny 3m x 4m Gazebo Replacement Roof Canopy 2 Tier Top UV Cover Patio

Bringing your gazebo back to life is super easy with this gazebo waterproof cover from Outsunny. Made from high quality polyester with a PA coating for durability and protection against the sun, it features a two-tier rooftop design to allow air to circulate when in use, alongside ten holes for water drainage. Our gazebo canopy replacement will fit 2.9-3m (W) x 3.9-4m (L) size frames.