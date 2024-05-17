Outsunny 3m x 3 m Metal Gazebo Garden Outdoor 2-Tier Roof Marquee Party

The stylish garden pavilion by Outsunny will turn your yard into a sophisticated and functional focal point with the stylish appearance and considerate design. The canopy top provides protection, blocking harmful UV rays while allowing sunlight to shine through. Enclosed netting provide full protection to your outdoor livings. The solid metal construction and weather resistant polyester fabric of this metal gazebo will ensure to enjoy this cozy space for years to come.