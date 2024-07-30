Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopy
image 1 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopyimage 2 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopyimage 3 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopyimage 4 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopyimage 5 of Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopy

Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£246.99

£246.99/each

Outsunny 3m x 4m Garden Metal Gazebo Marquee Patio Canopy
Combines a magnificent backyard design with plenty of sun shade protection, and our 3 x 3m hot tub gazebo with sides creates a wonderful depth for your outdoor space. The sturdy, safe, steel construction with special attention to quality and durability, the garden pavilion will last for years to come.
180g/m2 polyester with water resistant coatingPA coated for harmful UV blockingFour water-resistant 160g/m2 polyester sidewalls

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here