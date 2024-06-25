Outsunny 3.5m x 3.5m Pergola Metal Gazebo Backyard Porch Awning

Whether it's for use in the garden or on the patio, this Outsunny pergola with retractable roof is ideal for creating extra space for dining, socialising and relaxing. With an anti-rust steel frame that is strong and sturdy, this metal gazebo features a retractable canopy roof which opens and closes easily - perfect for the interchangeable weather. Holes allow any water to drain instantly, stopping any build up from occurring and falling on you. It's a great addition for every outdoor space.