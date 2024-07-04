Outsunny 7ft Outdoor Double-tier BBQ Grill Canopy Gazebo with 2 Shelf

Effectively shield your BBQ and other cooking equipment outdoors with this smoking shelter from Outsunny. Using rust-resistant metal for the frame for longevity outdoors all season, the grill gazebo is crafted into a tall and spacious 216cm x 218cm design, allowing plenty of room for you to cook, with a fire retardant and PA coated overhead canopy to shield you from light wind, rain and sun glare to prevent any weather disturbing the cooking.