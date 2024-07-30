Outsunny 3.7m x 3m Outdoor Steel Frame Gazebo with 2-Tier Roof

This practical garden gazebo from Outsunny will provide comfort and cool to you. The sturdy steel structure with included ground stakes for stability. The two-tier roof of the strong gazebo allows air to enter inside, so you have a cool and dry spot inside. The mesh side walls with zippers for easy access and good breathability, securely fixed on the frame with ring buckles. It's time to take your outdoor parties up a notch with this stylish gazebo.