Outsunny 6m x 3m Garden Gazebo Marquee Canopy Party Tent Canopy Patio

This Outsunny marquee gazebo with sides is shelter when entertaining guests outdoors. It's formed of a steel frame for a tough structure, with a durable plastic canopy roof and side shell - there is no front for an open feeling. Six guy ropes and 12 ground pegs are included to make the party gazebo pin to the ground for extra stability. For many events like BBQS, family parties, wedding receptions, BBQs and more. Finished with handy adjustable feet.