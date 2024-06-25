Outsunny Garden Pop up Gazebo Tent Marquee Party Water-resistant

The Outsunny pop-up gazebo is the ideal solution to keep your group of family or friends shaded during outdoor gatherings. Suitable recreational use, the square-shaped tent works well for anything from summertime craft fairs, street festivals, picnics, events and more. Measuring 2.5m x 2.5m, this tent offers enough room for setting up multiple tables in a variety of configuration.