Outsunny Pop Up Gazebo Foldable with Wheeled Carry Bag and 4 Weight Bags

This Outsunny folding party tent is great for outdoor gatherings, camping trips BBQs, car boot sales and much, much more. It's easy to put up - this garden tent will be up in a matter of minutes due. The powder coated steel frame is strong, with included accessories to fix tighter to the ground. The UV50+ fabric canopy protects you from direct sunlight and light showers. And when done? Simply fold away into the wheeled carry bag.