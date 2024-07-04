Outsunny 3m x 6m Pop Up Gazebo Patio Party Event Heavy Duty Canopy

This Outsunny 3m x 6m pop up gazebo is a great way to create a shaded place when you require it. The garden shelter is made up of a powder-coated steel frame with a 210D Oxford cloth canopy cover. A foldable and easy-assembly design, it's perfect for temporary use: think for your outdoor gatherings - like garden parties, BBQs, receptions, car boot sales and more. Comes with ground pegs and guy ropes to secure to the ground for extra stability. Comes complete with a handy carry bag.