Outsunny 3m x 6m Pop Up Gazebo Height Adjustable Party Tent with Bag

This Outsunny 6 x 3(m) outdoor marquee is a simple, easy and adjustable outdoor shelter - perfect for plenty of different parties and gatherings. The steel frame means a strong structure, with the open and spacious design accommodating many guests. It comes with a protective canopy - all sides can be removed and attached easily for an open or closed space, whenever. Package comes with carry bag, six guy ropes and 12 ground stakes.