Outsunny 3m x 6m Heavy Duty Gazebo Marquee Party Tent with Storage Bag

The Outsunny 3m x 6m pop up gazebo is a fantastic and hassle-free outdoor shelter option. It offers lots of interior room for various activities. The four removable walls allow to easily create a fully open or semi-open space. The party tent features a powder-coated steel frame, providing a strong core. It comes with a convenient carry bag, making it portable and convenient for transportation. Guy ropes and ground stakes included for added stability and security.