Outsunny 3m x 4m Gazebo Canopy Replacement Gazebo Roof Cover, Dark Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bringing your gazebo back to life is easy with this replacement gazebo canopy from Outsunny. Made from PA-coated polyester, the fabric is tough and protects you whilst standing in the frame. Top vent allows air to enter and leave gently and creates better ventilation. For 3m x 4m gazebos.

Bringing your gazebo back to life is easy with this replacement gazebo canopy from Outsunny. Made from PA-coated polyester, the fabric is tough and protects you whilst standing in the frame. Top vent allows air to enter and leave gently and creates better ventilation. For 3m x 4m gazebos.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.