Outsunny 5m x 3m Pop Up Gazebo, Instant Shelter with Dual Awning

A garden tent for your outdoor gatherings, assembled oh so quickly - bring this Outsunny 5m x 3m pop up gazebo to your garden this season and beyond. The freely adjustable steel frame means a strong core, which can be set to a height most suitable for you. Stakes, ropes and sandbags stabilise your garden shelter on soft ground. Providing shade for 6 to 9 people with plenty of room. Get out, get comfy, get Outsunny.