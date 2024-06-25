Outsunny 3m x 3m Pop Up Gazebo, Instant Shelter with 1-Button Push

A garden tent for your outdoor gatherings, assembled oh so quickly - bring this Outsunny 3m x 3m pop-up gazebo to your garden this season and beyond. The three-level adjustable steel frame means a strong core, which can be set to a height most suitable for you. Stakes, ropes and sandbags stabilise your garden shelter on soft ground.