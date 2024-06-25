Outsunny Garden Folding Tent Heavy Duty Pop Up Gazebo for Party Cream

This Outsunny pop-up marquee gazebo with sides is stylish, functional and easy to set up - a dream piece. Ideal for an array of different gatherings. The metal frame means a strong core, with accessories included to pin to the ground and keep steady. The top canopy creates a safe shelter, with netted curtains to protect inside from bugs and insects. Comes with a carry bag - pack away and take with you.