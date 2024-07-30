Outsunny 3m x 2.5m Patio Metal Gazebo Pergola Wall Mount Shelter

This Outsunny pergola canopy is exactly what your garden has been missing. Made from powder coated steel for strength and durability for years to come, the lean to pergola frame is crafted into a wide structure which accommodates the polyester canopy top, helping to provide plenty of shelter and protection from UV rays and light rain. Extendable on the front, the canopy can be easily adjusted to provide more or less shelter, allowing you to easily make out of the sun and outdoors.