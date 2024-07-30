Outsunny 6m x 3m Pop Up Party Tent Canopy with 6 Removable Sidewalls

Put up whenever, take down whenever. This Outsunny heavy duty gazebo comes in a pop-up design, meaning you can put it up and take it down. The 2.95m x 5.85m size is spacious enough for hosting plenty of people - great for your outdoor gatherings. Made from steel, the garden shelter frame is strong and holds firmly in place. The mesh curtains can be removed easily: create a closed or open atmosphere. The package comes with 6 guy ropes, 12 ground and a handy carry bag.