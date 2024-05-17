HOMCOM 1.7L Kettle and Toaster Set with Defrost and Crumb Tray, White

A matching, complementary kitchen starts here, thanks to this HOMCOM set. Comes with a 1.7 litre rapid boil kettle and four-slice toaster. Both come in honeycomb pattern design - super stylish. The toaster has seven browning levels so you can choose your favourite level. The water kettle can make up to six cups of tea - great for when friends come round and you want a catch up. Hungry and thirsty, anyone?