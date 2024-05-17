HOMCOM Air Fryer 1700W with Digital Display Adjustable Temperature

Fry food the healthier way with this air fryer for home from HOMCOM. The 5.5 litre capacity is large enough for cooking food for up to six people - suitable for daily family use and for dinner parties. Fitted with an LED touchscreen, this small air fryer is easy to control; changeable temperature between 80-200 Degree Celsius and comes with eight pre-cooking programmes. Choose the airfryer from HOMCOM, a good helper in your kitchen.