HOMCOM Dual Air Fryer 8L Family Size with 2 Basket Cookbook Timer 2500W

Double the deliciousness with this HOMCOM twin air fryer. With two separate cooking baskets, which can be individually controlled, you can cook two separate dishes at once - ideal for when you want to cook a full meal and save time. The 80-200 Degree Celsius adjustable temperature means you can cook food at a suitable heat, with a 60-minute timer to cook to the time you want without having to overlook it constantly. Comes with a cool-touch handle and overheat protection for safety.

Multi-use: Bake, broil, roast, grill and preheat; Rapid air circulation for even and quick heating; Eight preset menus;

Number of uses

18+